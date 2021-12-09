Junior Firpo criticises Ronald Koeman as Villarreal and Real Sociedad prepare for European ties

Junior Firpo accuses former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman of disrespect

Former Barcelona wing-back Junior Firpo has spoken out in criticism of Ronald Koeman, the coach who sold him to Leeds United during the summer. Firpo never really got a run under the Dutchman, and he didn’t hold anything back.

Villarreal name starting lineup ahead of Champions League clash with Atalanta

Villarreal travel to Bergamo this evening to take on Atalanta in a Champions League tie of titanic importance. The match was supposed to take place yesterday evening, but heavy snowfall forced UEFA to postpone the fixture for exactly 23 hours.

Real Sociedad name starting lineup for must-win Europa League clash with PSV

Real Sociedad welcome PSV to San Sebastian this evening in a must-win Europa League clash. The Basque side go into the game third in Group B, two points behind PSV and five behind Monaco.

