Joaquin starts for Real Betis in Europa League clash at Celtic

Real Betis travel to Glasgow this evening to lock horns with Celtic in the Europa League.

The game is essentially a dead rubber given there’s nothing at stake – Betis have already made it to the last 32 of the Europa League, finishing second to Bayer Leverkusen by three points. But it promises to be interesting.

Betis and Celtic share many cultural connections, and the Andalusian side are excited to play at a ground as atmospheric as Celtic Park. There’s a really good vibe to the club right now – Betis are flying under Manuel Pellegrini and sit third in La Liga.

Things aren’t so good at Celtic. Their third-place finish in their group means this will be their last European fixture of the campaign, while domestically they’re four points behind Rangers.

Pellegrini has set Betis up in a 4-2-3-1, with Rui Silva starting in goal behind a back four of Aitor Ruibal, German Pezzella, Edgar Gonzalez and Juan Miranda.

Paul Akouokou and William Carvalho will sit in the double pivot, while an attacking trident of Joaquin, Diego Lainez and Cristiano Tello will start behind Borja Iglesias, who leads the line.