Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given his thoughts following his club’s early elimination from the Champions League.
Barca needed to beat Bayern Munich away from home on Wednesday evening, but for the second time this season, they were comfortably defeated 3-0.
It was an abject display from Xavi Hernandez‘s men, who now exit the Champions League at the group stage for the first time in 21 years.
They now drop into the Europa League, and it is a costly elimination for Barca, who had budgeted to reach the Champions League quarter finals this season, as they do every season.
After the game, Barca president Laporta spoke about the disappointing result, telling Sport: “We are sad for the result, but we have to move on.
“It’s a moment to work and try to revert the situation.”
“We haven’t been able to go down to the changing rooms to support the players. We will speak on the plane with the technical team.”
“We have done what we have been able to and now we have to try to overcome this situation.”
Barca will discover their Europa League fate on Monday when the draw for the Round of 32 is made.
Until then, they will be forced to confront their latest disappointment, though they will be able to get back on track this weekend when they face Osasuna in La Liga.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Laporta stop fixing rubish,you came and drop the honor of Barcelona,you are up for bad thing,pls go away let the right person to charge of Barcelona
What can he do genius? There’s no money to improve the team.
Why did Koeman remain at the held when Laporta know that he was not the
proper one? Why did Messi leave with only a few days in hand before closing
the window? Why did you bring in Luuk
De Jong, Depay? Laporta must go.
They are joined for free. Do you know anyone else who is better than Depay and can join for free.
Koeman was not the reason of this demise. Bartomeu and his team are.
From my observation both Laporta and Xavi got it wrong haven’t any plans or formation of moving this team forward, I will advise them to live before is late
Laporta’s hesitation to sack Koeman in the summer was really bad management. He didn’t want to hurt Koeman’s feelings probably, and he didn’t want to pay to terminate his contract early. This was absolutely stupid as it was plenty clear that Koeman is a submediocre coach with rudimentary methods, he failed pretty much everywhere he coached, one could not reasonably expect a different outcome at Barca. Not getting rid of Koeman in the summer turns out to be more painful and expensive now: this season is basically wasted, and we lost a lot of money and prestige by falling out of UCL.
There’s nothing to be ashamed of for losing to the best team in club soccer, Bayern would have most likely beaten any team by a comfortable margin. But Laporta’s bad decision making is the main reason we basically forced ourselves out of options, and this is frustrating as hell, and raises questions about this board’s ability to execute.
Koeman won the Copa Del Rey during the tumultuous time.
Why do Laporta sack him when he already brought a trophy?
I think this is the right time for the president, coach and technical crew to reshape the image of the club, there is a lot of the to be done now, I have seen it so far that qualifying for round of 16 might be difficult. Let’s see what will happen in January transfer window.
As for me i have not seen this management and xavi effect on this team in term of tactical ability. Xavi is over rated, he doesn’t ve that quality and the midfielders are very poor, no experiences, they re over rated as well when u look at gavi, nico ,pedri the responsibility is too big for them, it was a selfish ideas of spanish coach to even invite them to national team to be honest.