Carlo Ancelotti has issued a Real Madrid injury update ahead of a clash with rivals Atletico Madrid in El Derbí.

Real Madrid are on a brilliant run currently, winning their last nine games across all competitions.

Los Blancos are eight points clear at the top of La Liga, and they defeated Inter Milan on Tuesday night to win their Champions League group.

Ancelotti’s men are already 10 points ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid, and Sunday night represents an opportunity not only to claim bragging rights in El Derbi, but also to take a big step towards the La Liga title, even this early in the season.

Ahead of the game, star striker Karim Benzema is battling to return from a small injury, while there is better news on Casemiro.

Issuing an update on the state of his squad, Ancelotti told Mundo Deportivo: “The team is well. We have some days to see the evolution of Benzema. He has trained individually today.

“Casemiro is well and the rest will all be ready and prepared.

“Today, some were a little tired, but it’s normal after playing a game two days ago.

“Tomorrow we will do some quite strong tactical work and Saturday some light preparation for the game.”