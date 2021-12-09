Barcelona and Sevilla crash out as Villarreal learn new kick-off time

Here are your Spanish football headlines for December 9.

Barcelona drop out

Barcelona were comfortably beaten by Bayern Munich again, losing 3-0 on a night when they needed to win.

The result means Barca drop out of the Champions League at the group stage for the first time in 21 years, and they will now play in Europa League.

Barca will discover their fate on Monday when the draw will be made.

Sevilla fail

Sevilla joined Barcelona in the Europa League after losing 1-0 to Salzburg in a game they needed to win.

Los Nervionenses were handed a rather favourable group, but they still only managed to finish third.

Sevilla will be kept apart from Barca in the first knockout stage of the Europa League.

Villarreal get kick-off time

Villarreal will now play Atalanta tonight with the game set to kick off at 7pm in Bergamo.

The original fixture was called off on Wednesday night due to heavy snow in Italy.

Kick-off was initially pushed back, but it would eventually be called off altogether.

The two teams will now play tonight, and Valencia need at least a draw to progress.