Barcelona confirm that Alex Collado will join Granada on loan in January

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve come to an agreement in principle with Granada to loan them Alex Collado until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played a minute for Barcelona this season and both the player and the club see a loan as the best option for his development at this moment in time.

An attacking midfielder also comfortable out wide, Collado came through La Masia and has played for Barcelona B since 2018. He made his debut for the first team in 2019, but has failed to establish himself as any kind of regular.

During pre-season he revealed that his time with Barcelona B was done, and that he was determined to make it in the first team. But it soon became evident he wasn’t in Ronald Koeman’s plans, and that’s a situation that hasn’t been changed by Xavi’s appointment. Collado needs first-team football.

And Granada can give him that. The Andalusian side are struggling in La Liga, and currently sit 15th in the league table. Collado will join them when the January transfer window opens.