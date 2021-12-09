Atletico Madrid are set for a much-needed fitness boost ahead of Sunday night’s derby with Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos were left almost devoid of centre-backs on Tuesday night for their must-win Champions League clash with Porto.

Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic were injured, while Felipe was suspended.

That forced Diego Simeone to change to a two-man centre-back partnership, with defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia dropping into defence.

Atletico Madrid still got the job done, winning 3-1 and progressing to the knockout stage.

And ahead of Sunday’s El Derbí clash with Real Madrid, Atleti have been handed a fitness boost, with Gimenez looking set to return in time.

Felipe is also eligible for this one, and with Mario Hermoso set to continue his involvement, Simeone will be able to go back to his preferred back three system.

Atleti could really do with winning this derby, though it will be particularly difficult against a Real Madrid side on a run of nine straight wins across all competitions.

Los Rojiblancos are currently 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and while they do have a game in hand, a defeat here could put an early end to their title race.