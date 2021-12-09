Atletico Madrid have a big injury concern ahead of their big derby clash with Real Madrid.

Both Madrid sides were in Champions League action during the week, with Real Madrid winning their group with a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan, while Atletico Madrid progressed with a big 3-1 away win over Porto.

But attention has quickly turned to El Derbí, and Atletico Madrid have a big injury issue.

Luis Suarez pulled up with an injury early in the win over Porto, forcing Diego Simeone to bring Matheus Cunha into the action.

And ahead of the Real Madrid clash, Suarez remains a serious doubt.

As detailed by Mundo Deportivo, Suarez did not join his teammates in training on Thursday, doing a session on the bike, while his teammates completed a full session.

Suarez will be assessed in the coming days to see if he can make it back by Sunday evening.

If not, Cunha will continue to deputise, and the Brazilian has done a good job of late, scoring over the weekend and coming close in the Champions League win over Porto.