Xavi: “This is our reality and it p***** me off.”

Barcelona faced Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in a do-or-die Champions League clash this evening. Barcelona needed to win to make it to the last 16, but instead suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat. Given Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv in the group’s other game of the night, Barcelona are headed for the Europa League.

It was always a daunting task. Bayern went into the game top of Group E, with five wins from five. Barcelona were second, on seven points, while Benfica were third, on five. Barcelona started brightly and created a couple of interesting situations early doors but it was Bayern that struck first blood in the 34th minute.

Roberto Lewandowski set up Thomas Mueller, who used an accurate header to score his 50th Champions League goal. Leroy Sane then stepped up to double Bayern’s lead in the 43rd minute, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen from distance, before Jamal Musiala made it three and sealed the deal shortly after the hour mark.

“They’ve dominated us, we always want to dominate and subdue our rival but it’s been the other way around,” Xavi said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “We have to demand more of ourselves. We’re Barcelona. This has to be a turning point to change the dynamic and many things. We haven’t competed. This is the Champions League.

“But this is our reality. It’s the situation we face, and we have to face the situation with dignity. Today begins a new era and a new stage. I’m p***** off. This is our reality and it p***** me off. But we have to face it. There’s no other way. Today a new stage begins and we start from scratch. Our goal is the Champions League, not the Europa League. We have to work hard. I don’t like the word failure, because we have tried. I love this club and I will give my life to make it work.”