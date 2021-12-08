Sevilla lose to Salzburg and are headed for the Europa League

Sevilla travelled to Austria this evening for a must-win Champions League clash only to suffer a 1-0 defeat to Salzburg and crash out of the Champions League into the Europa League. Noah Okafor scored the decisive goal in the 51st minute, while Joan Jordan got himself sent off in the 65th.

The Andalusian side were third in Group G going into the game, but had the chance to leapfrog Salzburg into second had they managed to win. That would have enabled them to sneak into the last 16 of the competition on the final day of the group phase.

Sevilla had been in good form. They beat Villarreal 1-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan at the weekend and are second in La Liga, behind only Real Madrid. Salzburg are 12 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and beat Hartberg 2-1 on Saturday. They’ll join Lille, who topped the group, in the second round of the Champions League. Sevilla, however, are headed for the Europa League.