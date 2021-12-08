Real Madrid are set to reward Luka Modric with a new contract.

Modric is now 36 years of age and he should be slowing down, but the Croatian continues to defy ageing laws.

He has already made 17 appearances across all competitions, and despite getting little rest amid a crowded fixture list, Modric continues to produce world-class performances week after week.

His reward? It appears though it will be yet another contract extension, with Real Madrid keen to keep him beyond this season.

Modric, who has been with Los Blancos since 2012, is due to run out of contract at the end of this season, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the club want to top up that deal to cover the 2022/23 season.

What’s more, talks are said to have been ongoing for months with both the player and the club keen to wrap up an agreement soon.

Real Madrid fans will, no doubt, be delighted with that news.