Barcelona are preparing for the biggest game of their season so far.

The Blaugrana will face Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena this evening likely needing to win.

Barca must match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv to progress to the round of 16, and they were comfortably defeated by Bayern at home.

There are differing factors this time around, however, with Bayern having nothing to play for, in front of an empty stadium, and without a number of key players due to injury.

Barca have injury concerns of their own, as they have for much of this season, and the likes of Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Pedri remain out.

With that in mind, Memphis Depay is likely to continue to lead the line, while Ousmane Dembélé is likely to be handed his first start since returning from injury.

Who plays on the other side of the front three is less clear, but young Gavi could well be utilised there for this one, to add some balance.

Few surprises are expected in midfield or defence, with Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique likely to be the starting centre-backs.

Here is the predicted starting lineup in full.

(4-3-3) Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Araujo, Dest, Busquets, F de Jong, Nico, Dembélé, Gavi, Memphis.