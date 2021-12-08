Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos names his two all-time footballing idols

Sergio Ramos is out again. The Andalusian centre-back couldn’t play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League last night, and since joining PSG from Real Madrid in the summer has played just one game. It’s not yet known whether he’ll be able to return to action in time for PSG’s Ligue 1 match with Monaco next Sunday.

Off the pitch, Ramos gave an interview with Amazon Prime in comments carried by Diario AS this week about his all-time footballing idols. “My idol, and I had two or three, would be Claudio Caniggia or Fernando Redondo,” he said.

Caniggia, Diego Maradona’s partner-in-crime with the Argentine national team, made it to the final of the 1990 World Cup in Italy and won the Copa America in 1991. Redondo, of course, is a legend at Madrid. Both players are also remembered for wearing their hair long, something Ramos has also done often.

Ramos will hope to make it back to full fitness in time for the last 16 of the Champions League in February – PSG made it by finishing second in Group A, a point behind Manchester City. Domestically, they’re running away with Ligue 1. The Parisian side are top of the table, eleven points clear of second-placed Rennes.