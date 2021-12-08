Neymar recruits former Brazilian footballer Nene to help him with his recovery

Neymar is injured again. The Brazilian this time picked up a knock during Paris Saint-Germain’s match with Saint-Ettienne at the end of November, and is expected to miss the next six weeks. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, but his time at the Parc des Princes has been blighted by injury.

This has taken its toll on the forward mentally as well as physically and so to combat this, according to Marca, he’s called upon his close friend Nene. A compatriot who formerly played for Celta Vigo, Espanyol and PSG, the now retired footballer has come to Paris to help Neymar make a full recovery.

“I’m here in Paris to help him, in whatever he needs,” Nene said in an interview before PSG’s victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League last night. “To support him, help him have a good time and, above all, make him laugh a little. So he can concentrate on returning as soon as possible.

“He’s calm, of course, but he’s not happy. It’s a difficult moment, his knee is still bad. But I try to support him and be with him, to remind him that he has to be positive and that this will pass soon. He’ll return in about a month and a half and he’s doing everything possible to return soon.”

PSG didn’t miss him last night. They beat Club Brugge 4-1, with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scoring two goals each. The result meant they finished second in Champions League Group A, a point behind Manchester City. Neymar will hope to make it back in time for the last 16 in February.