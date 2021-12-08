Marcelo’s time at Real Madrid appears to be coming to an end.

After 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Marcelo’s contract will expire in the summer, and he is unlikely to get a new one.

The Brazilian is no longer a first choice at Real Madrid, and he has made just five appearances so far this term, now 33 years of age.

And it looks as though he is already making plans for his future, with a Real Madrid exit all-but inevitable.

According to reports from Ole via Diario AS, Marcelo has decided to return to Brazil after this season.

It’s reported that the full-back will join Fluminense, his former club, once his Real Madrid contract has expired, and he will be hoping to return home with at least another La Liga title medal.

Marcelo started his career at Fluminense, coming through the academy before playing for the senior team for around a year ahead of his move to Real Madrid in 2007.

He will return home with at least five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and many more honours, and should the report prove true, it would be a romantic way for the veteran to end his career.