Lucas Digne’s Everton future in doubt after argument with Rafa Benitez

Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 at a raucous Goodison Park on Monday evening. Martin Odegaard fired the visitors into the lead, only for goals from Richarlison and Demarai Gray to ensure the three points stayed on Merseyside. Rafa Benitez was pleased to get one over on his compatriot Mikel Arteta, but all isn’t well at Everton.

Former Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne was dropped from the squad by Benitez after player and coach had an argument in Spanish before the game in front of the rest of the squad according to a report in The Athletic carried by Diario AS.

Digne is said to be frustrated by the more defensive role he’s being asked to play under Benitez, and felt emboldened to question the former Valencia coach’s decision making given the dire run of form Everton had been on.

Benitez reacted by starting Ben Godfrey, a centre-back, at left-back instead, and will feel his hand has been strengthened by the result. As for Digne, it appears likely that the Frenchman could leave for pastures new either in January or the end of the season. Digne joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.