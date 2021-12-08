Kylian Mbappe has given a glowing verdict on teammate Lionel Messi.

Both Mbappe and Messi were in tip top form as PSG made easy work of Club Brugge in their final Champions League group stage game on Tuesday night.

Mbappe and Messi each scored twice in the 4-1 win as PSG put on one of their best performances of the season so far.

The Parisiens could only manage second place in their group, but it was an impressive way to finish their group stage campaign.

And following the game, Mbappe issued his verdict on Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

“It’s easy to play with Lionel Messi,” he said. “He’s the best player in the world.

“He won the Ballon d’Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today, he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future.”

Mbappe and Messi were supposed to form one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe this season, but so far, it hasn’t quite played out like that.

The pair will be hoping this is where their unstoppable run begins as PSG look to secure their first Champions League title this season.