Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken ahead of his side’s crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich tonight.

D-day is here for Barca, who are preparing to take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena.

The Blaugrana must match or better Benfica’s result against Benfica to secure a place in the Round of 16, and that likely means they will need to beat the team who beat them 3-0 at home earlier in the competition.

It’s a big ask, and with progression hopes on the line, there are nerves aplenty around Catalonia today.

In Germany, the mood is different, and Barca president Laporta, who has made the trip, is feeling confident.

“Barca is a club that has a tradition and a trajectory of many years participating in the Champions League and we want to qualify,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“We know that there is the will from all of the Barcelonismo and it’s one of those games in which you have to take out pride and demonstrate who you are.

“I am very confident today – with appropriate weather but without excuse – Barca will show pride and dignity.”

If Barcelona can’t manage to progress this evening, they will drop into the Europa League.

And either way, they will find out their fate for the next round, be it in the Champions League or Europa League, on Monday, when the draws for both competitions will be made.