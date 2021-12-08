Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has told Barcelona how they can get the better of his old team.

Barca are in Germany ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich this evening.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men likely have to win at the Allianz Arena, needing to match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv to progress to the knockout stage.

It’s a big ask for Barca, who were comfortably beaten by Bayern at home, though there are factors that could help their case.

The game will be played behind closed doors, and beyond that, Bayern also have a number of injury issues.

There is also the added factor of Bayern being already through to the next round, with top spot sealed, meaning they don’t have an awful lot to play for.

But in any case, as good as Bayern are, former midfielder Martinez believes they do have a weak point.

“Attack with many players, because they leave space available behind,” Martinez advised Barca when speaking to Mundo Deportivo.

“With speed and precise transition, you can create danger against Bayern, though the defenders are very quick and have a lot of defensive quality.”