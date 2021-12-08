Barcelona name attacking lineup for crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Barcelona face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in a do-or-die Champions League clash this evening. Barcelona need to win to make it to the last 16 of the competition. If they don’t, and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv in the other group’s other game, the Blaugrana will be headed for the Europa League.

It’s a daunting task. Bayern are top of Group E, with five wins from five. Barcelona are second, on seven points, while Benfica are third, on five. Dynamo have one point to their name. Given memories of the infamous 8-2 beating Bayern gave Barcelona in Lisbon back in 2020 are still seared in the club’s consciousness, it will be quite the feat if Xavi’s men can emerge victorious.

Barcelona have set up in a 3-5-2, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back three of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba will operate as flying wing-backs, with Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele will look to cause damage in the final third.