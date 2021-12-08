Barcelona look for reasons to dream as Neymar enlists Nene to help his recovery

Four reasons Barcelona can beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight

Barcelona face Bayern Munich this evening in a do-or-die Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena. Barcelona need to beat their hosts. If they don’t, and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv in the group’s other game, they’re headed for the Europa League.

Neymar recruits former Brazilian footballer Nene to help him with his recovery

Neymar is injured again. The Brazilian this time picked up a knock during Paris Saint-Germain’s match with Saint-Ettienne at the end of November, and is expected to miss the next six weeks. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, but his time at the Parc des Princes has been blighted by injury.

Former Valencia midfielder Carles Gil named MLS MVP for 2021

Former Valencia midfielder Carles Gil has been named MLS MVP for 2021 after a consistently excellent season at the heart of New England’s midfield according to James Nalton. The 29-year-old Spaniard has provided four goals and 12 assists this campaign.

