Xavi Hernandez is still getting a feel for his squad after taking over at Camp Nou last month.

The new Barca boss promised to give everyone a fair chance after taking over, keen for players to step up and prove they belong at Camp Nou.

But for some players, it’s possible time is already beginning to run out.

That may be the case for defender Sergino Dest, who has not impressed since Xavi‘s arrival.

Over the weekend, he was particularly poor as Barcelona lost to Real Betis, finding himself out of position as Juanmi scored the winner.

And according to The Transfer Exchange Show, Xavi is only willing to give Dest another two or three weeks to prove himself.

It’s claimed Xavi has no problem leaning on veteran Dani Alves for the rest of the season if Dest doesn’t fit the bill, and the full-back could become one of the players shipped out in January as Barca look to raise funds to enable them to spend.

It seems Dest has space to prove himself at this point, but there might just be a time limit.

The USA international has been with Barca since last year, joining on a €21million from Ajax.

He still has four years remaining on his contract as things stand.