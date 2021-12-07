Barcelona have confirmed their matchday squad to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana are preparing for their do-or-die clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, Xavi Hernandez’s men likely needing to win to progress.

Barca have to match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv to secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

The hope for Barca is that Bayern rest a couple of players, already assured of top spot, and there is also the added help of playing in front of an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

On the negative side of things, striker Ansu Fati hasn’t quite been able to return in time to feature here.

Fati has missed recent weeks with a muscular injury and he will not be risked here.

There is, however, a place for young Ilias Akhomach, who has been brought in from Barca’s European B list for this one.

Here is the squad in full.