WATCH: Antoine Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid into a crucial lead at Porto

Atletico Madrid travel to Porto this evening for a do-or-die Champions League tie. Los Rojiblancos were bottom of Group B going into the game, level on points with Milan and a point behind Porto. Liverpool were out of sight, eleven points clear of Atletico.

Atletico have to beat Porto tonight and hope that Milan don’t beat Liverpool in the group’s other game. Their form hasn’t been good – Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in La Liga, and lost 2-1 to Mallorca at the weekend. They’re ten points behind Real Madrid. Porto, by contrast, are top of the Primeira Liga. They’re level on points with Sporting Club de Portugal and four clear of Benfica.

Antoine Griezmann goal ⚽ Kondogbia flicks on a corner and the Frenchman is on hand to score his third UEFA Champions League goal this campaign 💪 FC Porto 0 – 1Atletico Madrid#UCL #fcpatm

Porto dominated the first half but failed to make their early chances pay and it was Atletico who took the lead in the 56th minute. Antoine Griezmann was ready and willing at the back post when the ball fell to him from a corner.