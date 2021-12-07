Sevilla missing injured quintet ahead of do-or-die Champions League tie at Salzburg

Sevilla have arrived in Austria ahead of their do-or-die Champions League tie with Salzburg tomorrow evening according to Marca. The Andalusian side need to win to secure their place in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition. They’re third in Group G, a point behind Salzburg, so their future is in their own hands.

Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon Suso, Marcos Acuna, Erik Lamela, Jesus Navas or Youssef En-Nesyri, all of whom are injured. Aside from that quintet, however, Sevilla have a clean bill of health. They’re also coming into the game in good form, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla drew 1-1 with Salzburg at home back in mid-September, the opening game of their Champions League campaign. Luka Sucic fired the Austrian side into a 21st minute lead only for Ivan Rakitic to level things up from the spot three minutes shy of half-time. En-Nesyri saw red that day.