Real Madrid are back in Champions League action tonight as they welcome Inter Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have already wrapped up progression to the Round of 16, but there is more work to do.

As things stand, Real Madrid are just two points ahead of Tonight’s rivals Inter, so they will need a point or more to secure top spot in the group.

Top spot looks particularly important this season given the strength of some of the teams likely to finish second in their respective groups.

Ahead of this one, Real Madrid have been handed an injury setback, with Karim Benzema ruled out with a muscular strain.

That means Luka Jovic, who scored and assisted off the bench last time out, is likely to start.

Ancelotti is expected to go as strong as possible in other areas, though you can expect some early changes if things are going well, especially with the Derbí against Atletico Madrid coming up this weekend.

Here is the predicted Los Blancos starting lineup in full.

(4-3-3): Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jovic.