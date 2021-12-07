Eden Hazard’s time at Real Madrid so far has been difficult, to say the least.

Since arriving on a deal worth more than €130million in 2019, Hazard has failed to live up to expectations.

Injuries haven’t helped, but even when the winger has been fit, he has not impressed.

With Hazard now 30 years of age, Real Madrid are in a tricky spot.

Do they cut their losses, despite those losses being likely to be huge? Or do they keep faith and risk getting nothing for Hazard should things continue along the same path.

According to The Transfer Exchange Show, it’s the former, with Real Madrid ready to cut their losses.

In fact, it’s reported they are willing to send Hazard back to Chelsea for a cut-price fee of £23million.

Of course, that is a very small fee compared to what Real Madrid paid, but it’s unclear whether Los Blancos still owe some money on the winger.

Either way, it seems Real Madrid may be prepared to lose Hazard, which wouldn’t be a huge surprise given the Belgian is not even close to the starting XI at this point.

Vinicius Junior is undroppable on one side of the Real Madrid attack, while Carlo Ancelotti has changed between Rodrygo and Marco Asensio on the other side.