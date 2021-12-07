Atletico Madrid are gearing up for their all-or-nothing Champions League clash with Porto this evening.

Los Rojiblancos have put themselves in a difficult position heading into their final group stage clash.

Only a win will do for Atleti if they want to reach the Round of 16, and even with a win, they will need Liverpool to beat or draw with AC Milan at San Siro.

It’s a big ask for Diego Someone‘s men, who could only draw with Porto at home, earlier in the competition.

To add to the difficult equation, Atleti will also be without starting centre-backs Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic, who are both injury, while back-up defender Felipe is also injured.

Only Mario Hermoso remains, and Geoffrey Kondogbia will likely drop in to form the back line.

Simeone usually goes with three at the back, and that could mean Renan Lodi has to play more centrally than he is used to.

Forward Matheus Cunha is in good form and could well keep his place here, unless Joao Felix is handed a start.

Here is the predicted lineup in full for this one.

(3-4-1-2) Oblak, Hermoso, Kondogbia, Lodi, Carrasco, Koke, De Paul, Llorente, Griezmann, Cunha, Suarez.