Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi score two each as Paris Saint-Germain beat Club Brugge

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored a brace on Tuesday evening as Paris Saint-Germain beat Club Brugge 4-1 in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe scored both of his goals inside the opening seven minutes, while Messi’s came in the 38th and 76th respectively.

Another incredible strike in the Champions League from Lionel Messi 😍 Kylian Mbappe did the hard running, Messi applied the curling finish 🎯

Messi has now become the third player in PSG’s history to score in his opening three home games in the Champions League. The Argentine – who won his seventh Ballon d’Or last Monday – has endured a comparatively slow start to his PSG career since joining on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer, but there are signs he’s beginning to find his feet and return to his true level.

Messi’s first was a goal we’ve seen him score a thousand times in the past. He finished with precision after some fantastic work by Mbappe in the buildup. His second was a well-taken penalty kick. PSG were already guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League before the game. They finished second in their group, a point behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.