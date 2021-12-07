KPMG list of the world’s ten most valuable footballers doesn’t include a single La Liga player

As the year is coming to an end, KPMG, as carried by Marca, have conducted a study identifying the footballers currently in the market with the highest value. Of the top ten, eight play in the Premier League. Not a single La Liga player made the cut.

Erling Haaland (€142m) Kylian Mbappe (€128m) Phil Foden (€117m) Romelu Lukaku (€116m) Mohamed Salah (€114m) Trent Alexander-Arnold (€113m) Bruno Fernandes (€112m) Marcus Rashford (€111m) Harry Kane (€110m) Jadon Sancho (€110m)

Both Haaland and Mbappe, of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, have been linked with moves to Real Madrid this summer. Haaland has an informal clause that comes into play and will enable him to be purchased for a reasonable fee, while Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer.

That aside, the list is a chastening reminder of the economic might of the Premier League compared to La Liga. A similar list compiled a decade ago would have told a different tale.