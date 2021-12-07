La Liga News

KPMG list of the world’s ten most valuable footballers doesn’t include a single La Liga player

As the year is coming to an end, KPMG, as carried by Marca, have conducted a study identifying the footballers currently in the market with the highest value. Of the top ten, eight play in the Premier League. Not a single La Liga player made the cut.

  1. Erling Haaland (€142m)
  2. Kylian Mbappe (€128m)
  3. Phil Foden (€117m)
  4. Romelu Lukaku (€116m)
  5. Mohamed Salah (€114m)
  6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (€113m)
  7. Bruno Fernandes (€112m)
  8. Marcus Rashford (€111m)
  9. Harry Kane (€110m)
  10. Jadon Sancho (€110m)

Both Haaland and Mbappe, of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, have been linked with moves to Real Madrid this summer. Haaland has an informal clause that comes into play and will enable him to be purchased for a reasonable fee, while Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer.

That aside, the list is a chastening reminder of the economic might of the Premier League compared to La Liga. A similar list compiled a decade ago would have told a different tale.

