Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is said to be considering a move away from the club.

Felix has divided opinion at times since arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano on a club-record fee worth around €127million in 2019.

The attacking midfielder is still only 22 years of age, and he has impressed at times this season.

But injuries have not made things easy, and Atletico Madrid have struggled so far this term.

With that in mind, it is reported by Diario AS that Felix’s representatives have explored the possibility of getting Felix to a club where he can unlock his potential.

It’s stated that the representatives could push ahead with such talks should Atletico Madrid fail to advance in the Champions League this evening, Diego Simeone‘s men needing to win, while Liverpool also need to see off AC Milan.

It will be interesting to see whether the talk continues ahead of the January transfer window, and indeed whether Atletico would actually consider selling their big-money investment.

At this point, it’s clear that Los Rojiblancos are not going to entertain any talk of the Portuguese’s exit.