Iago Aspas could receive an extra punishment for his seemingly smart actions over the weekend.

During Celta Vigo‘s 2-1 defeat to Valencia, Aspas put his men ahead and picked up what appeared to be a groin injury in the process.

As the experienced striker peeled off to celebrate, he felt the groin issue and immediately removed his shirt.

He did so because he knew he was on four yellow cards, and that the removing of the shirt would trigger the one-game suspension.

By triggering it during the course of an injury, Aspas knew his suspension would be served without actually missing out, given the injury is likely to keep him out anyway.

But the RFEF rulebook is one step ahead.

Article 122.3 in the rulebook says that players may receive an extra game suspension and a €600 fine for deliberately triggering a suspension while in four yellow cards.

This action from Aspas certainly falls under that, though an extra suspension hasn’t been confirmed quite yet.

Having said that, if Aspas’ groin injury is significant, even a two-game suspension could fall under his absence due to injury.