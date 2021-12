Carlo Ancelotti names strong Real Madrid lineup for Champions League tie with Internazionale

Real Madrid welcome Internazionale to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in a heavyweight Champions League battle between two European giants. First place of Group D is at stake – Madrid are two points clear of the Italians heading into the final game of the group phase. Both have already guaranteed their place in the last 16, but if Internazionale win they’ll sneak into first place.

Both sides are in good form domestically as well as continentally. Madrid are top of La Liga, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla and looking to all intents and purposes like the league title belongs to them already. Internazionale are locked in a tight four-way title race also involving Milan, Napoli and Atalanta. They’re currently second in Serie A, a point behind Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti has gone for a 4-3-3, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will start in midfield, while Luka Jovic will lead the line with Vinicius and Rodrygo either side of him.