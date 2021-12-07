Barcelona could have the option of snapping up Edinson Cavani as soon as this winter.

Barca are interested in adding to their attack during the January transfer window, as long as they can free up funds.

As things stand, the Blaugrana are not in a position to make signings due to their financial situation, but board members are working on ways to free up cash.

If they can manage that, Manchester United frontman Cavani might be the perfect option.

Amid Martin Braithwaite‘s injury and Sergio Aguero‘s absence, Barca could do with another forward option, especially an experienced one, even when Ansu Fati returns to fitness.

And given they won’t have much money to spend, even if they can free up some funds, Cavani could be the perfect option.

According to Sport, the Uruguayan has been offered to Barca for an affordable fee in January.

Cavani is available for free in the winter, but it seems he wants out sooner due to his reduced playtime at Manchester United this season.

That could give Barca the opportunity to land the experience frontman on the cheap in January, and that would be a big boost to their disappointing season.