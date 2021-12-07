Barcelona are staying at the same Munich hotel as before the 2015 Champions League semi-final

Barcelona departed for Germany at 10:30 CET this morning according to Mundo Deportivo ahead of tomorrow’s do-or-die Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. If the Blaugrana win, they’re guaranteed a place in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition. If they don’t, and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv, they’re destined for the Europa League.

It was just two degrees celsius when Barcelona, led by Joan Laporta, landed in Germany. Xavi will take a training session at the Allianz Arena at 19:00 CET this evening, shortly after he and Gerard Pique address the media in a pre-match press conference.

Barcelona will stay at The Westin Grand Munich, the same hotel where they spent the night back in 2015, before they lost 3-2 to Bayern in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final but made it to the final courtesy of their 3-0 win in the first at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi scored a brace in the first, with Neymar providing the third. In the second, it was Neymar who scored a brace.