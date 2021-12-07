Atletico Madrid have confirmed their squad for this evening’s crucial Champions League clash with Porto.

It is do-or-die for Diego Simeone‘s men in Porto this evening, with Atleti needing to win and needing Liverpool to draw or win against AC Milan to progress to the Round of 16.

It’s a tricky situation for Atleti, who could only manage a draw at home to Porto earlier in the competition.

And they won’t be helped by an injury crisis at the back, with Simeone only having one centre-back to call upon.

Only Mario Hermoso is fit, with both Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic ruled out with injury, while Felipe suspended.

The matchday squad, which was released on Monday night, has confirmed those injury issues, and it is likely defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will have to play at the back for this most crucial of clashes.

Here is the Atletico Madrid squad in full.