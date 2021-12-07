Atletico Madrid name attacking starting lineup for do-or-die Champions League trip to Porto

Atletico Madrid travel to Porto this evening for a do-or-die Champions League tie. Los Rojiblancos are bottom of Group B going into the game, level on points with Milan and a point behind Porto. Liverpool are out of sight, eleven points clear of Atletico.

Atletico have to beat Porto tonight and hope that Milan don’t beat Liverpool in the group’s other game. Their form hasn’t been good – Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in La Liga, and lost 2-1 to Mallorca at the weekend. They’re ten points behind Real Madrid. Porto, by contrast, are top of the Primeira Liga. They’re level on points with Sporting Club de Portugal and four clear of Benfica.

👥 Nuestro 1⃣1⃣. Nuestro Atleti 👇 pic.twitter.com/lo32yJdItC — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 7, 2021

Simeone has set his team up in a 4-4-2 shape, with Jan Oblak starting in goal behind a back four of Sime Vrsaljko, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke will anchor the midfield, flanked by Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez will lead the line.