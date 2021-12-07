Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid name Champions League squads for key final group games

Hazard replaces Benzema as Real Madrid face Inter Milan

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has returned to the matchday squad for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Hazard has made a timely return for Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the visit of the Serie A giants, with captain Karim Benzema ruled out through injury.

Read more here.

Simeone set to rotate for key Porto clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is set to make sweeping changes for their crunch Champions League trip to Porto.

Stefan Savic misses out with the Montenegrin international set to be replaced by Mario Hermoso in the visitors backline.

However, the key changes for Simeone come in attack, with Luis Suarez and Thomas Lemar in line to be recalled to the starting XI.

Read more here.

Barcelona opt against Cabral move in January

Barcelona will not be making a January move for Basel goal machine Arthur Cabral.

His incredible goal scoring form has opened up the possibility of a move away from St Jakob Park with an estimated value of €15m.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona have opted against a move for him, despite a recommendation from former star Deco.

Read more here.