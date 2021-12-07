Antonio Rudiger set to leave Chelsea for either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is edging closer to leaving Stamford Bridge for pastures new according to a report in The Independent. His agent and brother, Sahr Senesie, is understood to have met with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in recent weeks with an informal deal agreed with the former.

Chelsea have offered the German a new deal, but nothing as attractive as what Madrid and Bayern have put forward. Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested in him, but the player himself is keen to move abroad should he fail to come to terms on a new deal with Chelsea. His current contract runs out this coming summer.

The 28-year-old came through the youth system at Stuttgart before leaving for Roma, initially on loan, in 2015. He joined Chelsea in 2017 and has since become one of the finest centre-backs in the game, and was key to their victory in the Champions League last season. He’s made 49 appearances for Germany.