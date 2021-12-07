Gareth Bale is being linked with a fresh move to Tottenham ahead of the summer.

Bale spent last season on loan with Tottenham but returned ahead of this season, which so far, has been injury-filled.

The Welshman played in Real Madrid‘s first three games of the season but has not played since, suffering a knee injury before returning to action with Wales and picking up a calf issue.

Bale is now nearing a return, and he may well get more opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti as the season goes on, but his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has an expiry date.

The veteran’s contract expires at the end of this season and it is extremely unlikely Real Madrid will renew it, whatever Bale does between now and then.

That means he will become a free agent in the summer, as things stand, and it seems Tottenham could move to bring him back for a second time.

According to Ekrem Konur, Conte is happy for Bale to return and the Tottenham board agree.

Bale would, of course, be available for a free, and at this stage of his career, and indeed given his recent injury record, he would have to agree a reduced salary.

The Welshman scored 16 goals across all competitions for Tottenham last season, and it seems he could return as he nears the end of his career.