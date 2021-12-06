Xavi Hernandez has made a change to Barcelona’s Champions League preparations.
Barca are currently preparing for the biggest game of their season so far, a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
The Blaugrana likely have to win to progress to the knockout stage of the competition, needing to match of better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv.
And ahead of the clash, Xavi’s men will train on the Allianz Arena pitch.
In previous away games in the Champions League this season, former boss Ronald Koeman had opted to train at Camp Nou before travelling later in the day.
Under Xavi, Barca will to Germany earlier ahead of training in the venue of the game itself.
The game will actually be played behind closed doors due to local restrictions in the Bavaria region.
That means Barca’s training session at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday will give them an even better feel of what the atmosphere will be like come Wednesday evening.
In the return fixture, Barca were beaten 3-0, but it is likely Bayern will make changes to their starting lineup given they are already through and with top spot wrapped up.
Am very happy xavi Generation for this March up (Barca) up (Xavi) Barca will birt bayen Munich by the Gress of God
Am abubakar abubakar Amar i am real Madrid Fan’s i hope Barcelona to go to Europa leagy
Anji toh dan gidin uwarka
Am very glad to hear that from my manager xavi Hernandez . I pray for my greatest team to win and get three point so that we can come out group stage and enter round of 16 , have been with Barcelona since 2005 and I won’t quit from the club expect am no more in this world. I wish all my prayers good luck in addition to it Memphis depay need to improve is playing so that we get win and I will like him to watch Suarez playing when Barcelona need to win .
As a Barca fans and a true Barcelona fan, whether we win or lose moreover barca gonna surprise the world.
Visca barca 💪❤✌
Go Barca go Xavi
It will only take the grace of God to win the match our only prayer is for bayern to allow us win since they have already qualified..
I’m Bashir good luck Xavi by Grace of God we are gonna beat bavaria at home, keep up dembele responsibility on you.