Xavi Hernandez has made a change to Barcelona’s Champions League preparations.

Barca are currently preparing for the biggest game of their season so far, a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The Blaugrana likely have to win to progress to the knockout stage of the competition, needing to match of better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv.

And ahead of the clash, Xavi’s men will train on the Allianz Arena pitch.

In previous away games in the Champions League this season, former boss Ronald Koeman had opted to train at Camp Nou before travelling later in the day.

Under Xavi, Barca will to Germany earlier ahead of training in the venue of the game itself.

The game will actually be played behind closed doors due to local restrictions in the Bavaria region.

That means Barca’s training session at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday will give them an even better feel of what the atmosphere will be like come Wednesday evening.

In the return fixture, Barca were beaten 3-0, but it is likely Bayern will make changes to their starting lineup given they are already through and with top spot wrapped up.