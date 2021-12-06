Pedri confident of Barcelona success under Xavi

Barcelona teenage star Pedri has revealed his confidence of success under new boss Xavi.

Xaxi completed an iconic return to the Camp Nou last month, following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, but the former Spanish international has endured a mixed start.

Despite winning his first two La Liga games in charge in Catalonia, the ex midfielder slipped to a first defeat against Real Betis last time out, following a Champions League draw with Porto.

Barcelona’s progress into the Champions League last 16 now depends on a positive result in their final group game away at Bayern Munich in the coming days.

However, despite an inconsistent start to life back at the club, the No.1 teenager in world football is certain of a return to glory under the new man.

“I was very happy to win the Kopa Trophy. It rewards the work done throughout the year and it is incredible”, as per an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“It is a pride to succeed over two monsters of the game like Mbappé and De Ligt.

“Besides, we are not used to seeing midfielders being rewarded, as with Xavi and Iniesta, who never won the Ballon d’Or.

“Xavi has a very clear idea of ​​the game and I am sure we will improve with him.”

Injury has prevented Pedri from featuring since Xavi’s appointment, however, he is expected to make a first team return before the end of 2021.