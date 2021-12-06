Liverpool star Mo Salah has sent a clear message amid transfer links to Barcelona.

Barca are not in a position to sign someone as good and as highly valued as Salah at this moment in time.

But the Blaugrana board is working to free up money, and transfer talk has surfaced involving the Egyptian and the Catalan club across recent days.

Salah is under contract at Liverpool for another year after this season, but talks haven’t progressed over recent months, leading to concerns he could leave Anfield this summer.

That has given Barcelona fans some hope, but Salah has made it perfectly clear that he would prefer to stay at Liverpool.

He told MBC Masr Tv via Diario AS: “I have said many times, if the decision depends on me, I want to stay at Liverpool, but the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to resolve it.

“It depends on then. The economic aspect shows how much I am appreciated but he club and they are able to do anything to make you stay, but the decision is not just down to economic questions.”

As Salah hints, it is going to cost Liverpool a significant amount of cash to keep him around, particularly given the form he has shown since arriving at the club.

The Egyptian is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world at this point, and he feels he should be rewarded for that, and indeed his loyalty to the Reds.

But whether a new contract comes about or not, it would not be easy for Barcelona to pull off such a big move given their current financial situation.