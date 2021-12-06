Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid’s midweek clash with Inter Milan.

Los Blancos return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with top spot on the line.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men welcome Serie A champions Inter to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing a point will be enough to wrap up top spot in their group.

But they will have to achieve a result without star frontman Benzema, who limped off last time off.

Benzema asked to be substituted during the weekend’s win over Real Sociedad after feeling muscular discomfort.

And according to Marca, Real Madrid are confident the Frenchman hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

With that in mind, the idea is that Benzema will return for the derby against Atletico Madrid this weekend, but he will sit out the Inter clash.

Luka Jovic, who was excellent after coming on against Real Sociedad, scoring and assisting, is expected to start against Inter on Tuesday night.