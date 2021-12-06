La Liga News

Luka Jovic set to be handed start for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan amid Karim Benzema injury

Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid’s midweek clash with Inter Milan.

Los Blancos return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with top spot on the line.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men welcome Serie A champions Inter to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing a point will be enough to wrap up top spot in their group.

But they will have to achieve a result without star frontman Benzema, who limped off last time off.

Benzema asked to be substituted during the weekend’s win over Real Sociedad after feeling muscular discomfort.

And according to Marca, Real Madrid are confident the Frenchman hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

With that in mind, the idea is that Benzema will return for the derby against Atletico Madrid this weekend, but he will sit out the Inter clash.

Luka Jovic, who was excellent after coming on against Real Sociedad, scoring and assisting, is expected to start against Inter on Tuesday night.

Posted by

Tags Karim Benzema Luka Jovic Real Madrid

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Abdulhameed yahya says:
    6th December 2021 at 12:31 pm

    Ronaldo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.