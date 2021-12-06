Kylian Mbappe drops PSG future hint despite exit talk

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has hinted he could remain at the club beyond the end of 2022/23.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital next summer as he enters into the final months of his current contract in Paris.

The Les Bleus attacker is rumoured to be a priority target for Real Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but his future remains undecided.

Mbappe is free to negotiate a pre contract agreement with non French clubs from January but he is still open minded on his next step.

“I don’t know what I will do”, he told an interview with Amazon Prime, reported via Goal.com.

“It is not an easy to make. But, either way, I’ll be playing for a big club in 2023.

“At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But, I am not playing in the third division, I am at a club that wants to win the Champions League.

“I am Parisian, I have my family here and I feel good.

“I have always said that, I just wanted to discover something else.”

Mbappe claimed at the start of the season he was prevented from joining Real Madrid by PSG despite stating his willingness to facilitate an easy exit from the Ligue 1 giants.

The former AS Monaco star stated he informed the PSG hierarchy of his desire to move on from the club prior to the start of Euro 2020, but the club ultimately blocked his departure.

However, an upturn in results on the domestic front has reignited Mbappe’s form, with fresh contract renewal talks expected for the start of 2022.

PSG have consistently stated their determination to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but if he declines a deal in 2022, they could sell him in January to avoid a free transfer exit next summer.