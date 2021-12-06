Inter Milan have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Inter head to Madrid on Tuesday night hoping to secure top spot in their Champions League group.

Just two points separate the two teams as things stand, Real Madrid needing a draw or a win to wrap up top spot.

Inter need to win, and earlier today, it emerged that they should get Lautaro Martinez back in what will be seen as a big boost.

But there is some bad news, too, and Inter have confirmed that Joaquin Correa has been ruled out with a flexor injury.

Correa, formerly of Sevilla, has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four and assisting once.

But he will miss this one, making the possible Martinez return all the more timely.

In the return fixture, Real Madrid won 1-0 at San Siro thanks to Rodrygo’s goal.

A repeat here would see Real Madrid through as group winners.