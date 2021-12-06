Inter Milan could get a big fitness boost ahead of their clash with Real Madrid.

Inter face Carlo Ancelotti‘s men at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night in a game that will decide the group’s winners.

Real Madrid currently lead by two points, and a draw on Tuesday evening will see them claim top spot, something that looks to be as important as ever given the strength of this season’s Champions League and the standard of some of the teams likely to finish second in their respective groups.

It’s for that reason Inter will head to the Bernabeu going all out for a win, and ahead of the game, they have been handed a key fitness boost.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via Mundo Deportivo, striker Lautaro Martinez could return to fitness following a recent injury.

The 24-year-old was on the bench over the weekend as Inter defeated Roma, but he was not adjudged to be fit enough to play.

According to the report, Inter will run more tests ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Real Madrid, but the forward is said to be getting stronger every day and could well be given the all-clear.