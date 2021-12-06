Gareth Bale is on track to finally return to action after months out with injury.

The Welshman has only made three appearances for Real Madrid this season due to a combination of a knee and calf injury.

Bale returned to fitness a couple of weeks ago but played for Wales and picked up another injury.

That has kept him out since, and Bale has been out until late last week when he finally returned to group training.

He continued training this morning, and while the Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday will come to seen, Bale is expected to be given the all-clear to play ahead of this weekend’s Derbí clash with Atletico Madrid.

Bale is unlikely to start in that one, though, and he has a tough job to win back a starting place given the form Marco Asensio and Rodrygo have shown in his absence.

Having said that, Carlo Ancelotti does like his veterans, and Bale could well still play a significant part between now and the end of the season, when his contract is set to expire.