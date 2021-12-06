Eden Hazard replaces Karim Benzema for Inter Milan showdown

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has returned to the matchday squad for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

The Belgian winger has struggled with a string of injuries so far in 2021/22 and he has not appeared for Los Blancos since breaking down on international duty in November.

However, Hazard has made a timely return for Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the visit of the Serie A giants, with captain Karim Benzema ruled out through injury.

Hazard in for Benzema is the only change from the squad which edged out a 2-0 La Liga win at Real Sociedad last weekend with French striker Benzema forced off injured before half time in San Sebastian.

With Hazard still closing in on full match fitness, Ancelotti is unlikely to risk him from the start, but with top spot in Group D still undecided, he is set to keep changes to a minimum.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V INTER MILAN

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Casemiro; Vinicius Jr, Jovic, Rodrygo