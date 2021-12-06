Diego Simeone is going nowhere despite a rocky run of results of late.

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock defeat on Saturday, losing at home to Mallorca despite taking the lead through Matheus Cunha.

That result meant Atleti fell 10 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid ahead of next week’s derby clash with Los Blancos, a game Los Rojiblancos cannot afford to lose if they want any hope of keeping their title defence alive.

Atletico did win the game before the Mallorca defeat, comfortably seeing off Cadiz, but prior to that, they lost to AC Milan in the Champions League.

That loss left them in a position where they must beat Porto on Tuesday night and hope Milan don’t beat Liverpool.

It’s not how Atleti envisaged this season going following the title campaign of last and the squad they managed to build ahead of this campaign.

And that means there has been some pressure from fans on head coach Simeone.

But according to Diario AS, there is no chance of Simeone losing his job any time soon.

The Argentine is said to have full and total backing from the Atleti board at this stage, and perhaps rightly so given what he has achieved at the Wanda Metropolitano up to this point.